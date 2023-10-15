Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Nagaland’s first Medical College in Kohima

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Nagaland’s first Medical College – Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), at Phreibagei in Kohima on Saturday.



Addressing the inauguration programme, Dr. Mandaviya said the institution will add strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating a healthier and prosperous India.



He said, NIMSR will not only serve the purpose of providing medical education but also contribute in research and finding solution to any rare diseases for the people of Nagaland.



He said, the new medical college will also serve the people of the State by providing quality and affordable healthcare, open many opportunities in the healthcare sector, and greatly benefit the youngsters of the region.



Quoting Prime Minister Modi’s statement that northeast development is necessary for the growth of India, Dr. Mandaviya remarked Nagaland is a land of opportunities with its vibrant culture, tradition and peaceful lifestyle of the people.



Highlighting the Government’s commitment for improving medical education, he said that in the span of last 9 years, MBBS seats have increased from 64,000 to 1,60,000 in the country. Similarly Post Graduation seats have also doubled, he said.



The Union Health Minister said that with the increasing demand of trained Indian Nurses abroad, especially in Japan, the government has incorporated foreign language courses in medical education institutes so that students can have an edge in getting jobs abroad. For this, he said, foreign language course in Japanese has been initiated in two of the nursing colleges in Assam.



Dr. Mandaviya added that strengthening the medical, nursing and pharmacy education in the country is an endeavour of the Government for the holistic development and expansion of the country’s health sector, ensuring that each citizen gets affordable and accessible healthcare.



He also mentioned that through more than 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India, affordable and quality medicines are made available to the people of the country.



Dr. Mandaviya requested Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to set up a Jan Aushadhi Kendra each in all government hospitals, adding that the central government will provide all the requirements to the state.