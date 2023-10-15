Maharashtra: 68.93 % of kidnapped girls and 63.10 % of missing women recovered this year till May 2023

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Maharashtra, the Women and Juvenile Crime Prevention Wing of the Maharashtra Police Department has informed that 68.93 per cent of the kidnapped girls and 63.10 per cent of the missing women have been recovered this year till May 2023.

Refuting the media reports of 29 thousand girls and women gone missing in the State in the last five months, the State Police Department clarified that out of the 29 thousand 807 women who went missing in the eight months from January to August 2023, 19 thousand 89 women have returned home. Similarly, 5 thousand 495 girls who were abducted between January and August 2023 have been traced, it added. The data has shown that the proportion of women and girls who were found and returned home is more than the missing number.

As per the Police Department, after registering a complaint of missing women, and girls, the police personnel of the concerned police station conducted a thorough search for the woman, using the necessary options for investigation till the woman was found and brought back home. The State government is implementing various schemes for the empowerment of women. The Home Department of the State is implementing various activities for the safety of women. It said that the Home Department is committed to the safety of women.