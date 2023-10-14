Several IAS and IPS officers transferred in Telangana

File PicThe Telangana State government has transferred several IAS and IPS officers and given them new postings following the Election Commission of India’s directions. Senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya, Director of Telangana State Police Academy has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. The ECI has directed for the transfer of police commissioners of Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nizamabad besides Superintendents for some districts a day before. The state Government has issued orders for new postings. Accordingly, Ambar Kishore Jha has been posted as Warangal Commissioner of police while while Kalmeshwar Shingenavar has been posted as Nizamabad Commissioner of Police.

The State Government also posted senior IAS officer Sunil Sharma as Special Chief Secretary (excise, commercial taxes and endowments), another senior official Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, posted as Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise while Dr Christina Z Chongthu was posted as Commissioner Commercial Taxes. Similarly, several IAS and IPS officials have been given new postings as District Collectors and SPs.