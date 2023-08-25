Met Dept forecasts light to moderate rain & heavy thundershowers in Uttarakhand

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Uttarakhand, the weather has remained clear and partly cloudy in most parts, including the state capital Dehradun today. The Met Department has forecast light to moderate rain and heavy thundershowers at isolated places in the state for the next two days. Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district, which was blocked at Pagalnala due to a landslide, has been opened for vehicular traffic. More than 100 rural roads in the state are still blocked due to heavy rains and landslides. As the weather remains clear, efforts are being made to open these roads on war footing.

On the other hand, restriction on trekking activities in Uttarkashi district has been lifted by the District Disaster Management Authority.