इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2023 08:50:54      انڈین آواز

ISRO releases video of Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan rolling down to moon’s surface from lander

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter revolving around the Moon since 2019 has taken photos of Chandrayaan 3 Lander Vikram. The High Resolution Camera in Chandrayaan 2 has transmitted the photograph of the Lander stationed on the surface of the Moon. ISRO has tweeted that it is the best camera shot with the best resolution that anyone currently has around the Moon.

The tweet says, “I spy you! Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter.” A short while ago ISRO has also tweeted a video of Rover Prgyan rolling down on a ramp of Lander Vikram. The video captured by the Lander Imager Camera shows the Rover along with its shadow rolling down on the lunar crust.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشن چندریان 3 میں جامعہ کے تین سابق طلباء شامل ہیں۔

AMN / NEW DELHI یہ جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے لیے بڑے فخر کا لمحہ ہے کہ ...

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

ملک بھر سے اور بیرونِ ملک سے مبارکباد کے پروگرام موصول ہو رہے ہیں

 چندریان-3 @isroبین الاقوامی برادری نے آج چاند کی سطح پر چندری ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan Amit Ku ...

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

@Powered By: Logicsart