ISRO releases video of Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan rolling down to moon’s surface from lander

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter revolving around the Moon since 2019 has taken photos of Chandrayaan 3 Lander Vikram. The High Resolution Camera in Chandrayaan 2 has transmitted the photograph of the Lander stationed on the surface of the Moon. ISRO has tweeted that it is the best camera shot with the best resolution that anyone currently has around the Moon.

The tweet says, “I spy you! Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter.” A short while ago ISRO has also tweeted a video of Rover Prgyan rolling down on a ramp of Lander Vikram. The video captured by the Lander Imager Camera shows the Rover along with its shadow rolling down on the lunar crust.