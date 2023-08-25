India has witnessed unprecedented success & become first country to reach South Pole of Moon: President Murmu

@rashtrapatibhvan

President Droupadi Murmu has said that through the Chandrayaan-3 mission, new information will be obtained from the lunar land which will benefit the whole world. She said, India has witnessed unprecedented success and become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon.

President Droupadi Murmu said this, while releasing a postage stamp in memory of Dadi Prakashmani, former chief of Brahma Kumaris at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today. This stamp was released under the ‘My Stamp’ initiative of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications to mark the 16th death anniversary of Dadi Prakashmani.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Dadi Prakashmani spread the Indian values and culture in India and abroad through spirituality. She added that Under her leadership, the Brahma Kumaris became the largest women-led spiritual organization in the world. President Murmu said like a true leader, she stood by Brahma Kumaris family with faith and courage even in challenging circumstances and always guided them.