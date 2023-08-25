India-Greece Joint Statement

AMN / WEB DESK

At the invitation of Prime Minister H.E. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid an official visit to the Hellenic Republic on 25th August 2023.



Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that both India and Greece share historical linkages and agreed that at a time when the global order is undergoing unprecedented changes, a reenergised approach to enhancing our bilateral relationship is required.



Both leaders held high level talks in a warm and friendly atmosphere. They noted the ongoing cooperation between the two sides and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.



As leaders of two ancient sea faring nations with a long-standing maritime outlook, they shared their vision of a free, open and rules-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the law of the sea, in particular the provisions of the UNCLOS, and with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation to the benefit of international peace, stability and security.



Both Leaders noted that the EU and India have largest democratic and free market space in the world, and agreed that deepening EU-India relations would be mutually beneficial and have a positive regional and global impact. The Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction that both Greece and India have shown extraordinary economic resilience, despite the challenges in their respective regions, and have restored domestic economic growth. The two Prime Ministers expressed their strong support for the ongoing India-EU trade and investment negotiations and the early implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.



Building on the foundation of the long-standing warm and close relationship between their countries and peoples, the two leaders decided to upgrade Greek-Indian bilateral ties to the level of a “Strategic Partnership” and agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres. The two Prime Ministers also decided to take steps to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries. Appreciating the increase in bilateral trade and economic engagement in recent years, the leaders also directed that both sides shall work to double bilateral trade by 2030.



Both leaders reiterated the need for further broadening and deepening bilateral engagements, in the field of defence, shipping, science and technology, cyber space, education, culture, tourism and agriculture. They took note of the signing of the MOU on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture, including the establishment of a Hellenic-Indian Joint Sub-committee on Agriculture for facilitating sectoral cooperation for mutual benefit. Both leaders directed their senior officials to ensure regular dialogue in the areas including political, economic, defence, security and public diplomacy. They also agreed to encourage direct flights between Greece and India.



Taking into account the long-standing cultural exchanges between India and Greece, both leaders welcomed efforts to promote exchanges in all forms of art. They also agreed to encourage joint efforts in preserving and protecting ancient sites, and strengthen cooperation within UNESCO.



Both leaders agreed that an early finalization of a Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement (MMPA) would be mutually beneficial, facilitating in particular the free movement of workforce between the two countries.



The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, whenever, wherever, and by whom-so-ever committed and the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism.



Prime Minister Modi welcomed Greece into the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and looked forward to Greece’s membership of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).



Welcoming India’s Presidency of the G20 Forum, Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed confidence that under India’s leadership, the G20 will successfully advance its goals.



Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for the gracious hospitality extended by the Government and the people of Greece during the visit. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Prime Minister Mitsotakis to visit India.