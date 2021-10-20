MeT Dept forecasts less rainfall in Kerala; issues Orange alert for three districts

AMN

In Kerala, bringing respite to the intensity of rain, the MeT Dept had revised the forecasts with less rainfall in coming days.

The Met Department has again issued a revised alert with regard to Kerala. As per the revised notification, the Orange Alert issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki today has been withdrawn. Yellow alert indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, has been issued for 11 districts of the state.

However, Orange Alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts tomorrow. Five other districts have also been brought under yellow alert tomorrow.