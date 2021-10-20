Fourth phase of Bihar panchayat polls passes off peacefully

AMN

In Bihar, the fourth Phase of Panchayat was carried out peacefully. No untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state. For the first time, EVMs was used in Panchayat polls in the state. Electoral fortune of 88 thousand 137 candidates are sealed in EVMs.

An estimated over 58 percent voting was recorded in today’s poll. Polling was today held in 53 blocks spread over 36 districts including Patna, Saran and Darbhanga. The counting of votes will be taken up on the 22nd and 23rd of October.

Three thousand 220 candidates have been elected unopposed. The fifth phase of polling will be held on October 24.