President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Patna on three-day visit to Bihar

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind reached Patna this afternoon on a three-day visit to Bihar. Governor Phagu Chauhan, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several digintaries welcomed the President at the airport. The President was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.

During the visit, President Kovind will participate in the celebration marking the centenary of the Bihar Legislative Assembly building tomorrow. The President will also lay the foundation stone of the centenary memorial tower and plant a sapling of Bodhi tree in the assembly premises, before addressing the main function.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said, through centenary celebration, the new generation will come to know about the glorious past of the assembly.