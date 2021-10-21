Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2021 04:12:36      انڈین آواز

Punjab forms SIT to probe Nihang leader controversies, Lakhbir Singh’s murder

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / CHANDKGARH

The Punjab government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all angles involving activities of Nihang leader Baba Aman Singh’s group, barbaric killing of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border, secret meetings between a police cat-turned-murder convict, and to find out the true identity of some Nihang leaders.

Action follows in the wake of the Tribune newspaper exposed about Nihang Aman Singh meeting BJP ministers in the presence of former police cat Gurmeet Singh Pinki.

Besides, Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also spoke to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to call a meeting of various Nihang groups to find out facts regarding activities of Baba Aman Singh and allegations that many fake Nihang leaders had come up.

ADGP Varinder Kumar, Director Bureau of Investigation, would head the SIT

Randhawa said the government had started investigating the case as Lakhbir Singh was a resident of Punjab. Also, Aman Singh’s activities had a direct bearing on Punjab. The family of Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched by Nihangs at Singhu border, has also demanded an investigation into the killing. They alleged that Lakhbir was getting many calls on his phone and would secretly take them without sharing the details with the family. In a video out on Wednesday, Lakhbir is heard yelling out a phone number stating that he was prompted by that caller to desecrate the holy book.

Randhawa said there seemed a deep conspiracy behind the incidents involving the Nihang group at Singhu border. “From the alleged sacrilege incidents to killing of Lakhbir Singh to the role of Nihang Baba with ex-police cat Pinki and others.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

In-form Amandeep starts favourite in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 19 October: In-form Amandeep Drall, is all set for an encore, having won at Ch ...

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz