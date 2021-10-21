Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2021 03:13:58      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas in Uttarakhand

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the rain-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand. 

Three days of incessant rains have left a trail of death and devastation in the state killing 52 people, damaging roads,  bridges and railway tracks besides destroying standing crop.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik received Shah at the Jollygrant Airport on his arrival around midnight on Wednesday.

Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off ..

Harpal Singh Bedi Hisar,20 October: The 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur and r ...

In-form Amandeep starts favourite in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 19 October: In-form Amandeep Drall, is all set for an encore, having won at Ch ...

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz