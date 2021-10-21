Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to start “Pol Khol Yatra” from October 25

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumar said that Delhi Congress will start a “Pol Khol Yatra” on October 25, 2021, lasting 70 days, covering 70 Assembly constituencies, spanning 272 wards, and would cover 700kms to expose the corruption, lies, inaction, incompetence and inability to govern by the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party before Delhiites, as they have ruined the country and Delhi, and yet misleading the people as the MCD elections near, to cover up their failures.

Addressing a press conference at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, here today, Ch. Anil Kumar said that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have raised corruption levels to such a height that the 15-year rule of the BJP in the Municipal Corporations of Delhi was a wasted opportunity as sky-high corruption made the MCD coffers empty, resulting in non-payment of salaries to the employees, including sanitation workers, teachers, nurses, doctors and others, while the BJP Mayors and the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party corporators became richer, as they are derisively called “lenterman” for the kickbacks they take from people who construct or renovate houses.

Others present at the press conference were DPCC vice-presidents Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal, Ali Mehndi and Shivani Chopra among others.

They said the B JP and Kejriwal governments have totally let down the people of Delhi with their failed and corrupt governance.