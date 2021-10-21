EC advises political parties, candidates for compliance of Model Code of Conduct during bye polls

AMN

The Election Commission has issued advisory to political parties and contesting candidates for compliance of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during bye elections. It has asked them not to organize any political activities directly related to the bye-elections even in the areas adjoining the district or constituency where the bye-election are being held.

The Commission said, District Election Officers concerned will ensure that the Model Code of Conduct instructions and COVID guidelines relating to the norms of social distancing are followed in the districts adjoining to the poll going district or constituency.