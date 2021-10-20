Puducherry LG directs health authorities to vaccinate 1 lakh persons before Deepavali

AMN

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the Health Authorities to vaccinate 1 lakh persons before Deepavali festival.

AIR correspondent reports that while addressing the media, the Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that, if the remaining two lakh persons could be vaccinated with their first dose, the union territory would attain 100 % coverage of its population with at least a single dose.

She had directed the health authorities to target vaccinating at least one lakh persons across the UT within a span of 2 weeks. Meanwhile the Health Department statistics indicates, so far 10,84,545 Lakhs doses of COVID 19 vaccination have been administered. It includes the 1st dose of 7,14,325 and 2nd dose of 3,70,220.

Moreover, the fresh cases in the Union Territory dropped to 42 today, with 461 active cases. No death has been reported throughout the Union Territory. The test positivity rate has come down to 1.03 percent and the recovery rate touched 98.19 percent.