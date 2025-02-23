Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says India is rapidly making its mark is AI

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that India is rapidly carving out a robust identity in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Akashvani, Mr Modi said the people of India are second to none in adopting and trying new technologies.

He was pleased to note that the world praised India’s progress in this sector during his recent visit to Paris for the AI Action Summit.

Saying that people of the country are using AI for different tasks, Prime Minister cited the example of Thodasam Kailash, who is a teacher in a government school in Adilabad, Telangana.

Mr Kailash has used AI tools to compose songs in Kolami language, as well as other tribal languages. Mr Modi hailed Mr Kailash for his contribution in saving many tribal languages.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the increasing participation of youth is leading to new revolutions in various sectors, be it the Space or AI. He expressed pride that the country witnessed the launch of ISRO’s 100th rocket last month.

He said this reflects the nation’s resolve to touch new heights in Space Science every day. Mr Modi stated that the ambit of ISRO’s successes has been quite expansive, be it the manufacture of launch vehicles, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Aditya L-1 or the unprecedented mission of sending 104 satellites into space at one go with a single rocket.

He underlined that over the last ten years alone, around 460 satellites have been launched, including satellites of other countries.

Prime Minister also noted with satisfaction that the participation of women is constantly on the rise among the team of Space Scientists. He also expressed happiness that the Space Sector has become a favourite of the youth.

He observed that there are hundreds of start-ups and private sector Space companies now. Mr Modi added that the space sector is turning out to be an excellent option for the youth who are in search of something thrilling and exciting.

National Science Day will be celebrated on the 28th of this month. Prime Minister urged listeners to observe ‘One Day as a Scientist’ and visit a research lab, planetarium or a Space Centre. He said this will enhance their curiosity about Science.

International Women’s Day will be observed on the 8th of March. Mr Modi said this is a special occasion to salute Nari Shakti. He quoted Devi Mahatmya, saying all the Vidyas are the expressions of the various forms of the Goddess. He said that respect for daughters is paramount in Indian culture.

Prime Minister added that the Matri Shakti of the country has also played a big role in the country’s freedom struggle and the creation of the Constitution. He shared an audio clip of Hansa Mehta’s statement while presenting the National Flag in the Constituent Assembly.

Prime Minister remarked that Hansa Mehta had brought the contribution of women from all over the country to the fore. He said she had expressed confidence that woman power would make its valuable contribution in making India strong and prosperous.

Mr Modi emphasised that her words are proving to be true today, as the contribution of women is extensive in every field.

Prime Minister announced that on Women’s Day, he will hand over his social media accounts for a day to some select inspiring women of the country from different fields.

On the 8th of March, they will share their work and experiences with the people. He said that if women wish to be a part of this, they can join through the special Forum created on NamoApp, and get a chance to share their message with the entire world on Women’s Day.

Prime Minister also spoke about the National Games in Uttarakhand where more than eleven thousand athletes from all over the country participated.

He said this event presented a new face of Devbhoomi. He opined that Uttarakhand is emerging as a strong sporting force in the country.

Mr Modi extended his congratulations to the Services team which won the maximum number of gold medals in the National Games. He credited the Khelo India campaign for finding talented sportspersons.

He called Sawan Barwal of Himachal Pradesh, Kiran Mhatre and Tejas Shirse of Maharashtra and Jyoti Yaraji of Andhra Pradesh as new hopes for the country.

He also lauded javelin thrower Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, high jumper Pooja of Haryana and swimmer Dhinidhi Desindhu of Karnataka for winning people’s hearts in the Games.

Prime Minister expressed awe at the number of teenage champions in this year’s National Games. He said that 15-year-old shooter Gavin Antony, 16-year-old hammer thrower Anushka Yadav from UP and 19-year-old pole vaulter Dev Kumar Meena from Madhya Pradesh have proved that India’s sporting future is in safe hands.

Prime Minister highlighted that he had raised the topic of obesity during the National Games. He stressed that in order to become a fit and healthy nation, the problem of obesity has to be dealt with.

Mr Modi cited a study which found that one in every eight people today is obese and cases of obesity have doubled in the past years. He termed it worrisome that the problem of obesity has increased fourfold among children.

WHO data shows that in 2022, about 250 crore people around the world were overweight. Mr Modi expressed concern at these statistics, saying excess weight or obesity gives rise to many kinds of problems and diseases.

Prime Minister called for the reduction of edible oil consumption by ten percent. He advised listeners to use 10 percent less oil every month.

Prime Minister stressed that excessive use of oil in food can cause diseases like heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. He further stated that by making small changes in food habits, people can be fit and disease-free.

Mr Modi said he will challenge ten people to reduce oil in their food by 10 percent. He added that he will also urge them to pass on the same challenge to 10 other people. He expressed confidence that this will help in fighting obesity.

Today in Mann Ki Baat, Mr Modi shared special messages by Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, athlete Nikhat Zareen and distinguished doctor Devi Shetty on the topic of obesity.

Neeraj Chopra shared that he too was overweight once upon a time and his health started improving once he started training and eating healthy. He advised parents to encourage their children to engage in outdoor sports.

Nikhat Zareen said that obesity is a national concern, and people should try to follow a healthy lifestyle. She said that a healthy diet and daily physical activity helps people remain fit. She advised listeners to consume less oil to remain healthy.

Dr. Devi Shetty cautioned that obesity is a very serious medical problem. He said that the main cause of obesity is poor quality of food intake, and consumption of excess oil.

Dr Shetty told listeners that obesity leads to major medical problems like heart disease, high blood pressure, fatty liver and other complications. He advised people to follow a healthy diet, and lead an active lifestyle.

In today’s Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister also spoke about India’s vibrant flora and fauna. He said Asiatic Lion, Hangul, Pygmy Hog and Lion-tailed Macaque are not found anywhere else in the world. Mr Modi noted that many animals are also depicted as the vehicles of Gods and Goddesses.

He stated that many tribes in central India worship Bagheshwar and there is a tradition of worshipping Waghoba in Maharashtra. Lord Ayyappa has a deep connection with the tiger and Bonbibi, whose mount is the tiger, is worshipped in Sundarbans.

Mr Modi noted that there are many cultural dances like Huli Vesha of Karnataka, Pooli of Tamil Nadu and Pulikali of Kerala, which are associated with nature and wildlife. He expressed gratitude to the tribal people of the country, who actively participate in work related to wildlife protection.

Mr Modi mentioned that the population of tigers has risen continuously in Karnataka’s BRT Tiger Reserve and gave the credit for this to the Soliga tribe, who worship the tiger.

He added that there is almost no man-animal conflict in this area due to the Soliga tribe. He also praised the contribution of people in Gujarat in the protection and conservation of Asiatic Lions in Gir.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that on account of these efforts, the population of tigers, leopards, Asiatic Lions, Rhinos and Barasingha has increased rapidly in the last few years. He remarked that every part of India is not only sensitive towards nature, but also committed to wildlife protection.

Mr Modi spoke about Anuradha Rao who is known as Deer Woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Anuradha Rao dedicated herself to animal welfare at an early age, and she has made the protection of deer and peacocks her mission in the past three decades. World Wildlife Day will be celebrated in the beginning of next month.

Prime Minister urged everyone to encourage people associated with wildlife protection. He also expressed satisfaction at the many start-ups that have emerged in this field.

Concluding his address, Mr Modi wished Exam Warriors the best for their Board Exams. He asked them to appear for their papers without any stress and with a positive spirit. He was happy to note that Pariksha Pe Charcha is now taking an institutional form and getting institutionalized.

Prime Minister said that Pariksha Pe Charcha was conducted in a new format this year. Along with the experts, eight different episodes were also included. He added that all these episodes are available on NaMoApp.

Thodasam Kailash, a science teacher in Gourapur village in Indervelly block of the remote Adilabad district in Telangana, expressed immense happiness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning his name in today’s Mann Ki Baat on Akashvani.

Meanwhile, A resident of tiny village, Waghapur, Kailash works hard to preserve his mother tongue, Gondi and Kolami dialect ensuring the fruits of technology reach his community.

He got many caps for his credit including writing Mahabharata in Gondi language and singing many songs especially in Kolami dialect with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

He sang a song in Kolami for the first time through AI and released it on his social media channel.

Kailash expressed his immense happiness on Prime Minister Modi mentioning about his efforts to enrich his mother tongue. He thanked the prime minister on giving importance in his Mann Ki Baat about his efforts.