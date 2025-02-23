Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Railways Enhances Services for Mahakumbh, Minister Monitors from War Room

Feb 23, 2025
Indian Railways Enhances Services for Mahakumbh Pilgrims, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Monitors from War Room

Indian Railways is making constant efforts to provide convenient travel options for pilgrims visiting the ongoing Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was also monitoring the situation from the War Room set up at the Railway Board.

The railway is also continuously monitoring ticket sales and crowd levels at the highest level. According to Indian Railways, ticket sales for Prayagraj were higher than usual during the evening hours yesterday at New Delhi railway station. To cater to the rush of pilgrims at New Delhi railway station, five unreserved trains were operated yesterday evening. The increased train service was in response to the large number of pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj.

