Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab: Licences of 40 fake immigration agents cancelled in Amritsar

Feb 24, 2025

AMN

The licences of 40 travel agents have been cancelled in Amritsar days after India Today TV exposed the business of dubious travel agents offering exorbitant fees to make people enter countries through ‘dunki routes’. The travel agents were allegedly involved with Indian citizens who recently got deported from the US.

This crackdown on fake travel agents was done as per an order by Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni. The raid was conducted after over 300 Indians, who were deported from the US and Panama, returned to the country on deportation flights earlier this month.

The Amritsar Police has also issued notice to 271 travel agents in the city who have failed to renew their licences.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways Enhances Services for Mahakumbh, Minister Monitors from War Room

Feb 23, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says India is rapidly making its mark is AI

Feb 23, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

First-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers to take place in New Delhi

Feb 23, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy accuses BRS and BJP of having “clandestine understanding”

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

मध्यप्रदेश में निवेश का यही सही समय है : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Police block anti-rape march in Dhaka, protesters issue ultimatum

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox’s Bazar attacked, one killed

24 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!