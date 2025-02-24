Punjab: Licences of 40 fake immigration agents cancelled in Amritsar

AMN

The licences of 40 travel agents have been cancelled in Amritsar days after India Today TV exposed the business of dubious travel agents offering exorbitant fees to make people enter countries through ‘dunki routes’. The travel agents were allegedly involved with Indian citizens who recently got deported from the US.

This crackdown on fake travel agents was done as per an order by Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni. The raid was conducted after over 300 Indians, who were deported from the US and Panama, returned to the country on deportation flights earlier this month.

The Amritsar Police has also issued notice to 271 travel agents in the city who have failed to renew their licences.