Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court awards life imprisonment to Sajjan Kumar

Feb 25, 2025
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court awards life imprisonment to Sajjan Kumar

AMN /WEB DESK

A Delhi court today awarded life-term imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement for the murders of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984. The prosecution and the victims’ family had demanded the maximum punishment. Kumar was already serving a life sentence for another riot-related murder case, and his appeal is pending in the Supreme Court. Other appeals related to his acquittal and convictions are also under review in higher courts.

The BJP has said that the Delhi court awarding life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case is a relief for the victims after 35 years. Talking to the media in New Delhi, party leader and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said people like Sajjan Kumar and others who were holding several posts were roaming freely for many years. He expressed hope that other culprits will be punished soon. The Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constituting a Special Investigation Team and reopening the case related to the anti-Sikh riots.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of taking credit for the Sajjan Kumar case. Talking to the media, party MLA Jarnail Singh said action should be taken against every person involved in the Sikh riots, whether they are a BJP leader or a Congress leader.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBSE seeks response on draft policy on two Board Exams for 10th class

Feb 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab: Licences of 40 fake immigration agents cancelled in Amritsar

Feb 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways Enhances Services for Mahakumbh, Minister Monitors from War Room

Feb 23, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin says Russia ready to work with foreign companies on mining projects

26 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FTA between India -UK proves to be major milestone between both countries: Goyal

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Australia, New Zealand register highest breast cancer rates globally

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Women peacekeepers serve as role model for local women says  Union State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!