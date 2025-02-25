1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court awards life imprisonment to Sajjan Kumar

AMN /WEB DESK

A Delhi court today awarded life-term imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement for the murders of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984. The prosecution and the victims’ family had demanded the maximum punishment. Kumar was already serving a life sentence for another riot-related murder case, and his appeal is pending in the Supreme Court. Other appeals related to his acquittal and convictions are also under review in higher courts.

The BJP has said that the Delhi court awarding life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case is a relief for the victims after 35 years. Talking to the media in New Delhi, party leader and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said people like Sajjan Kumar and others who were holding several posts were roaming freely for many years. He expressed hope that other culprits will be punished soon. The Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constituting a Special Investigation Team and reopening the case related to the anti-Sikh riots.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of taking credit for the Sajjan Kumar case. Talking to the media, party MLA Jarnail Singh said action should be taken against every person involved in the Sikh riots, whether they are a BJP leader or a Congress leader.