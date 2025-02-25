Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CBSE seeks response on draft policy on two Board Exams for 10th class

Feb 25, 2025
CBSE seeks response on draft policy on two Board Exams for 10th class

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sought responses on a draft policy to conduct two board examinations for class 10 from the academic session 2025-26. In the draft policy, the CBSE proposed to conduct board exams of class 10 in two phases, with the first phase taking place from February to March and the second phase in May.

The scheme also proposed the beginning of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from the first Tuesday after 15th February. The CBSE has urged the stakeholders to submit their response by 9th of next month. CBSE has added that the draft policy has been developed following the two recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. One of the recommendations proposed allowing students to take Board Exams on up to two occasions during any given school year, one main examination and one for improvement if desired.

