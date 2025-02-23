First-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers to take place in New Delhi

AMN
The first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers on the theme “Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective will take place in New Delhi from Feb 24.
The two-day conference is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping CUNPK.
The conference brings together the participation of women peacekeepers from 35 Troop Contributing Countries from the Global South. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address.
The United Nations will be represented by UN Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Special Coordinator Christian Saunders.
They will join other relevant stake-holders pertaining to the peacekeeping domain in the conference.
The participating women peacekeepers will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.