First-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers to take place in New Delhi

Feb 23, 2025
The first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers on the theme “Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective will take place in New Delhi from Feb 24. 

The two-day conference is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping CUNPK.

​The conference brings together the participation of women peacekeepers from 35 Troop Contributing Countries from the Global South. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address.

The United Nations will be represented by UN Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Special Coordinator Christian Saunders.

They will join other relevant stake-holders pertaining to the peacekeeping domain in the conference.

The participating women peacekeepers will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

