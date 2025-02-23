Centre will hold next round of talks with farmers’ organisations on March 19

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Feb 23, 2025

AMN

The Centre will hold the next round of talks with farmers’ organisations on March 19. This was announced by Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan after a fresh round of discussions with protesting farmers in Chandigarh yesterday. 

Mr. Chauhan said that the discussions with farmers’ organisations, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha Non-Political, were held in a very cordial atmosphere. 

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, along with farmer leaders from both organizations also attended the meeting. The Union minister said that they had listened to Jagjit Singh Dallewal and others. 

They also inquired about Mr. Dallewal’s health and appealed to him to end his fast unto death.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who participated in the meeting, said that there was a detailed discussion on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. 

