Indian Navy hands over Guldar ship to MTDC for underwater museum

Feb 23, 2025
WEB DESK

In a landmark initiative, the Indian Navy has handed over decommissioned Landing Ship Tank INS Guldar to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) for conversion into India’s first underwater museum and artificial reef.

The conversion process will involve a thorough cleaning of the ship to remove any potential pollutants or hazardous materials, ensuring environmental clearances as per guidelines.

The project to convert the ship into an underwater museum and artificial reef holds significant potential for showcasing marine conservation, creating livelihood opportunities for coastal communities and elevating India’s stature in underwater tourism.

This initiative will also provide the Indian Navy with opportunities for diving training at the scuttled ship site, further enhancing collaboration between the Indian Navy and the MTDC.

