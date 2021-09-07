Maharashtra records 3,898 new cases of COVID-19

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra today reported 3,898 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total infections to 64,93,698. According to the state’s public health department, 3,581 people were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries to 63,04,336. On the other hand, 86 others succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,37,897.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 47,926.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 97.08 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 2.12 percent.

The state has conducted 5.51 crore tests so far and the positivity rate is 11.77 percent.

Mumbai reported 349 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 7,47,073.

The city reported 404 recoveries and two deaths today.

With over twelve thousand active cases, Pune continues to top the chart of active cases followed by Thane, Ahmednagar, Satara and Mumbai.