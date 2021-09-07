Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
Maharashtra records 3,898 new cases of COVID-19

Maharashtra today reported 3,898 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total infections to 64,93,698. According to the state’s public health department, 3,581 people were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries to 63,04,336. On the other hand, 86 others succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,37,897.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 47,926.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 97.08 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 2.12 percent.

The state has conducted 5.51 crore tests so far and the positivity rate is 11.77 percent.

Mumbai reported 349 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 7,47,073.

The city reported 404 recoveries and two deaths today.

With over twelve thousand active cases, Pune continues to top the chart of active cases followed by Thane, Ahmednagar, Satara and Mumbai.

SPORTS

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

Top professional golfers for Rs 50 lakh prize money PGTI Players Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Top professionals including Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Akshay Sharma, Rashi ...

US Open: Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev advance to men’s quarter-finals

In US Open Tennis Tournament, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have advanced to the men’s quarter-finals. ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

