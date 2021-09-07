Railways to run 261 Ganapati Special trains to various destinations

Indian Railways will run 261 Ganapati Special trains to various destinations for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush during the festive season.

Railways Ministry said, Central Railway will run 201 trains, Western Railway will run 42 trains and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited will run 18 Ganapati Special Trains.

However, these trains have already started services from the last week of August and will run till 20th September this year.

The Ministry said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.