इंडियन आवाज़     08 Sep 2021 04:44:58      انڈین آواز

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurates India’s first smog tower at in Delhi

Published On: By
Image

By Bisheshwar Mishra

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav today dedicated the first functional Smog Tower in India at Anand Vihar, Delhi.

He expressed hope that the pilot smog tower project will yield fruitful results and supplement the air quality improvement efforts.

Mr Yadav asked all stakeholders including the citizens to sincerely and earnestly contribute to achieve cleaner air and healthier lives for all.

He said, Central Government has launched several initiatives to improve air quality in the entire country in view of the goal set for holistic improvement in air quality in more than 100 cities.

The Minister said, 86 cities showed better air quality in 2019 in comparison to 2018, which increased to 104 cities in 2020.

