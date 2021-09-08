Kerala detects 25,772 new Covid positive cases

AMN

Kerala confirms 25,772 new Covid positive cases today. The Test Positivity Rate is at 15.87%.

Ernakulam district records the maximum number of cases.

189 deaths were also confirmed, taking the death toll to 21,820. 27,320 recoveries were also reported.

2, 37,045 is the Active Caseload in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that the state government has decided to withdraw the night curfew and Sunday lockdown that were imposed over the last few weeks.

Classes for final year graduates and PG students will also begin on 4th of next month.