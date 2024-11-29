Mahakumbh Mela is a symbol of global unity: Tourism Minister

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Mahakumbh Mela, which is being held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, is a symbol of global unity. Addressing the curtain raiser of the Mahakumbh 2025 prelude, Mr. Shekhawat said the Mahakumbh is an opportunity for global exchange of culture, art, and craft. He said that it is a celebration of diversity. He added that the government is fully committed to providing the best accommodation, transportation, and tour of the Mahakumbh Mela to the country and the world.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh urged all foreign delegates to invite their close ones to the Mahakumbh. He added that the centre and state’s joint effort has made the Mahakumbh welcoming for guests from foreign countries.

At the curtain raiser, ambassadors and high commissioners from countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the USA, Malaysia, Myanmar, the UK, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Brazil, Nigeria, and Japan were present.

The Mahakumbh 2025 will start on the 13th of January and culminate on the 26th of February next year.