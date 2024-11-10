The Indian Awaaz

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor between India and Pakistan completes 5 years

Nov 10, 2024

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor between India and Pakistan has completed five years today. The corridor leads to the Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in the Narowal district of Pakistan, where the First Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, spent the last 18 years of his life.

The corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, 2019, at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Lakhs of devotees have visited this historical Gurdwara over the past five years.

During these five years, 3 lakh 42 thousand devotees from India have visited the Gurdwara. Today, 417 people have gone on the pilgrimage, the highest number of devotees this year so far. India and Pakistan renewed their agreement in October this year to operate the Kartarpur Corridor and facilitate pilgrims from India to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara for another five years.

