Climate change is biggest crisis, Jain lifestyle shows way to sustainability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described climate change as today’s biggest crisis, saying its solution is a sustainable lifestyle, which the Jain community has practiced for centuries. Mr Modi stated this while addressing a function on the occasion of Navkar Mahamantra Divas in New Delhi today. He remarked that the Jain community has been living the principles of simplicity, restraint, and sustainability for centuries.

Underscoring that the world’s trust in India is deepening, with India’s efforts and results becoming a source of inspiration, Mr Modi highlighted that global institutions are now looking towards India because of its progress, which opens pathways for others. He connected this to Jain philosophy, emphasizing that life thrives on mutual cooperation. He noted that this perspective has raised global expectations from India, and the nation has intensified its efforts.

The Prime Minister also called for promoting local products, saying that more and more items made in India should be bought and others must also be encouraged to do so. He underlined the need to make local to global. Highlighting that the philosophy of Navkar Mahamantra is connected to the vision of a developed India, he appealed to the people to take nine resolutions. These are – resolution to save water, one tree in the name of mother, mission of cleanliness, vocal for local, domestic tourism, adopting natural farming, adopting healthy lifestyle, bringing yoga and sports into life and finally resolution to help the poor.

The Prime Minister outlined the importance of Jainism in India’s history, identity and spiritual journey, noting that Jain literature is the backbone of the intellectual glory of India. He highlighted the Classical Language status given to Prakrit and Pali as the Government’s duty to preserve the knowledge.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that New India will look for opportunities through Artificial Intelligence and show the path to world spirituality. Talking about the vision of Viksit Bharat, Mr Modi said that developed India means development as well as heritage.

During the event, the Prime Minister also chanted the spiritual prayer, Navkar Mahamantr, with people from more than 108 countries. Highlighting its significance, Mr Modi said it is not just a mantra but the center of faith. He added that the Mahamantra is the key to life and its significance is not just spiritual. He added that it shows the path to everyone from self to society and presents a journey to the people to the world from within.

The Navkar Mahamantra is the most revered and universal chant in Jainism. Rooted in the principles of nonviolence, humility, and spiritual elevation, the mantra pays homage to the virtues of enlightened beings and inspires inner transformation. The Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness that seeks to unite people through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra. The Divas encourage all individuals to reflect on the values of self-purification, tolerance, and collective well-being.