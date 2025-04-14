J&K: Mata Temple shrine opens for pilgrims in Kishtwar

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Sacred Shri Machail Mata Temple shrine, nestled in spiritual expanse of Machail Valley in District Kishtwar, was reopened yesterday for the pilgrims on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, heralding the commencement of the annual Yatra season.

The religious event also marked the shifting of the Idol (Murti) of Goddess Machail Mata (Durga) from the house of local priest Pehalwan Singh to the temple amid the religious rituals and a grand fair. The reopening of the revered Temple was attended by MLA Paddar-Nagseni Sunil Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajesh Kumar Shavan where they also paid their obeisance.

During the visit, the Div Com also took a comprehensive review of the arrangements being made for the smooth and safe conduct of the Shri Machail Mata Yatra 2025. The review included an assessment of security protocols, provision of electricity, Water Supply, sanitation, accommodation, transportation, and healthcare facilities for the convenience of the visiting devotees.

The Div Com underscored the cultural and religious significance of the Shri Machail Mata Yatra and its pivotal role in promoting spiritual tourism in the region. He assured full support from administration for the successful conduct of the yatra and emphasized the importance of providing a secure and comfortable environment for the pilgrims. The Shri Machail Mata Yatra holds profound religious importance and draws lakhs of devotees from across the country every year. The district administration has appealed all pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines and safety instructions issued in the interest of their health and well-being.