Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

ECB Cuts Interest Rates to 2.25% Amid Slowing Growth, Trade Tensions

Apr 18, 2025
ECB Cuts Interest Rates to 2.25% Amid Slowing Growth, Trade Tensions

The European Central Bank, ECB today cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent in response to slowing growth and US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Explaining the reason for the rate cut, the governing council of the Frankfurt-based bank said the outlook for growth had deteriorated owing to rising trade tensions.

The ECB said, the increased uncertainty is likely to reduce confidence among households and firms, and the adverse and volatile market response to the trade tensions is likely to have a tightening impact on financing conditions. It added that these factors may further weigh on the economic outlook for the euro area.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

UNCTAD projects India’s economy to grow by 6.5 % in 2025

Apr 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First, PNB Penalized by RBI for Violating Regulatory Guidelines

Apr 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Hails BSE’s 150-Year Legacy, Launches BSE 150 Index

Apr 17, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Only 5 petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act will be heared: SC

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton exit Bavarian International in doubles quarterfinals

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Shourya Ambure wins bronze in U-18 100m Hurdles

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ECB Cuts Interest Rates to 2.25% Amid Slowing Growth, Trade Tensions

18 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!