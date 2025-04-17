Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UNCTAD projects India’s economy to grow by 6.5 % in 2025

Apr 18, 2025
India is expected to remain the fastest-growing major economy with a 6.5 per cent growth rate in 2025 while global growth is seen as marking a shift towards a recessionary path, according to the latest UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report. India has been listed among the countries that are propelling growth with higher government expenditure and monetary policy stimulus in the report titled ‘Trade and Development Foresights 2025.
The report projected China’s growth rate at 4.4 per cent, while the US economy is expected to grow at 1 per cent. The growth for the European Union has also been projected at 1 per cent, although France, Germany and Italy are all expected to record below 1 per cent growth. Similarly, Japan’s economic growth rate is expected to come down to a mere 0.5 per cent.

