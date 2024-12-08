Winter Chardham Yatra commences in Uttarakhand

The Winter Chardham Yatra commenced today in Uttarakhand, offering devotees an opportunity to visit the winter abodes of the four sacred Dhams. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially inaugurated the yatra at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag district, where the idol of Lord Kedarnath resides during the winter months. On this occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing facilities for pilgrims undertaking the winter Chardham Yatra.

He said the government will make every necessary effort to ensure a smooth and enriching experience for devotees. Besides, in a program held in Rudraprayag last evening, the Chief Minister announced that the state government is issuing guidelines to officials to promote the winter pilgrimage. He added that comprehensive arrangements are being made to support the yatra, including a high-level meeting scheduled in the coming days to address related plans and developments. This initiative is expected to boost spiritual tourism in the region and provide devotees with a chance to experience the serene charm of Uttarakhand’s winter landscapes.