The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Winter Chardham Yatra commences in Uttarakhand

Dec 8, 2024
Winter Chardham Yatra commences in Uttarakhand

The Winter Chardham Yatra commenced today in Uttarakhand, offering devotees an opportunity to visit the winter abodes of the four sacred Dhams. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially inaugurated the yatra at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag district, where the idol of Lord Kedarnath resides during the winter months. On this occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing facilities for pilgrims undertaking the winter Chardham Yatra.

He said the government will make every necessary effort to ensure a smooth and enriching experience for devotees. Besides, in a program held in Rudraprayag last evening, the Chief Minister announced that the state government is issuing guidelines to officials to promote the winter pilgrimage. He added that comprehensive arrangements are being made to support the yatra, including a high-level meeting scheduled in the coming days to address related plans and developments. This initiative is expected to boost spiritual tourism in the region and provide devotees with a chance to experience the serene charm of Uttarakhand’s winter landscapes.

Related Post

RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Mahakumbh Mela is a symbol of global unity: Tourism Minister

Nov 29, 2024
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor between India and Pakistan completes 5 years

Nov 10, 2024
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

President Murmu highlights role of Buddhism to strengthen Asia & world peace

Nov 5, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP leader Rahul Narvekar files nomination for post of Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Winter Chardham Yatra commences in Uttarakhand

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi to inaugurate Raising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

شام کے صدر بشار الاسد 24 سالہ اقتدار کے خاتمے پر ملک سے فرار

8 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment