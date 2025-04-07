Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

LS Speaker Om Birla Meets Vietnamese National Assembly President at IPU Summit in Tashkent

Apr 7, 2025
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today met the President of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Tran Thanh Man, on the sidelines of the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Summit in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. During the meeting, Mr Birla emphasised the close cultural and historical ties between the two countries, which have strengthened through high-level discussions in recent years. Mr Birla expressed satisfaction that both countries are progressing toward sustainable development, driven by their respective visions.

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that cooperation in various sectors, such as defense, technology, infrastructure, and nuclear energy, has helped shape their future frameworks. Mr Birla noted that the parliamentary institutions of both countries play a key role in meeting people’s expectations and promoting public welfare, with India utilising emerging technologies to enhance parliamentary processes and citizen participation. He also informed that the Digital Parliament initiative in India has improved efficiency, transparency, and productivity in parliamentary operations. He also highlighted the significant number of Vietnamese students benefiting from educational and training scholarships in India.

