Indian constitution upholds equality and social justice for all, says Om Birla at 150th at IPU

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday addressed the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, emphasising the inclusive and welfare-oriented nature of the Indian Constitution. In his keynote address on “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice,” Birla said that the spirit of the Constitution lies in treating all citizens equally, offering equal opportunities, and integrating marginalised and backward communities into the mainstream of development.

Highlighting India’s legislative approach, Birla stated that the Indian Parliament has in recent years passed several laws aimed at strengthening social justice and security. These include the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. He also referred to the new labour laws and codes passed to protect workers in the unorganised sector.

Birla said that replacing the Indian Penal Code with the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has reinforced the principle of justice within India’s legal system.

He underlined the importance of parliamentary committees in supporting development and social justice goals, referring to them as “mini-parliaments” that complement the work of the legislature and the executive. Committees on Social Justice and Empowerment, Women Empowerment, and Labour and Skill Development, among others, monitor welfare programmes to ensure their effective implementation.

Birla also spoke about India’s efforts to improve human development indicators. He cited Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the world’s largest health insurance programme, which provides free health coverage to the bottom 40 percent of India’s population.

Referring to India’s economic growth, Birla said the country has witnessed 105 percent GDP growth over the past decade. He credited this to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said India is on track to becoming a developed nation by 2047. Currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, India is expected to become the third-largest soon, Birla added. He also said India is playing a leading role globally in sectors such as innovation, artificial intelligence, startups, space and defence technology, IT, fintech, and pharmaceuticals.

On the role of the IPU, Birla said the forum continues to strengthen global parliamentary cooperation. He welcomed the theme of the 150th Assembly, stating that it aligns with the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

On the sidelines of the summit, Birla met Tran Thanh Man, President of the National Assembly of Vietnam. Birla recalled his visit to Vietnam in April 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. He underscored the historical and cultural ties between India and Vietnam, which he said have deepened through high-level dialogues.

Both leaders discussed cooperation in areas such as defence, technology, infrastructure, and nuclear energy. Birla noted that parliamentary institutions in both countries are key to ensuring public welfare and leveraging emerging technologies for better governance. He also highlighted India’s “Digital Parliament” initiative, which he said has improved efficiency, transparency, and productivity in legislative processes.

He added that a significant number of Vietnamese students are availing themselves of educational and training scholarships in India.

Tran Thanh Man extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami and acknowledged the cultural ties between the two nations. He called for stronger collaboration in defence and technology and invited Birla to visit Vietnam. The formation of a parliamentary friendship group between India and Vietnam was also discussed.