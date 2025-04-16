Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Select Committee Holds Meeting on Income Tax Bill 2025

Apr 16, 2025
Lok Sabha Select Committee Holds Meeting on Income Tax Bill 2025

The Select Committee of Lok Sabha on the new Income Tax Bill – 2025 is holding a meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi. The 31-member panel is headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. The Committee will submit its report on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Income-Tax Bill 2025 aims at consolidating and amending the law relating to income tax. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the first-half of Budget session of Parliament. Later the draft law was refered to the Select Committee of the House.

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Indian constitution upholds equality and social justice for all, says Om Birla at 150th at IPU

Apr 7, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

LS Speaker Om Birla Meets Vietnamese National Assembly President at IPU Summit in Tashkent

Apr 7, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Leads Parliamentary Delegation to 150th IPU at Tashkent

Apr 4, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट को मिले छह नए जज, केंद्र सरकार ने की नियुक्ति

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Declares Uranium Enrichment ‘Non-Negotiable’: FM Araghchi

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold Hits Record High Globally, Surpasses $3,300 mark

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

US Vice President Vance, Second Lady to visit Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra During India tour

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!