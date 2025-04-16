Lok Sabha Select Committee Holds Meeting on Income Tax Bill 2025

The Select Committee of Lok Sabha on the new Income Tax Bill – 2025 is holding a meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi. The 31-member panel is headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. The Committee will submit its report on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Income-Tax Bill 2025 aims at consolidating and amending the law relating to income tax. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the first-half of Budget session of Parliament. Later the draft law was refered to the Select Committee of the House.