India-Japan Friendship Key to Global Peace & Stability: Speaker Om Birla

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today stressed that terrorism poses a profound global challenge. He called all democratic nations to come together to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Mr Birla made these remarks during his meeting with the Japanese Parliamentary Delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. He also emphasised a collective and resolute response, grounded in mutual trust and respect for international norms, to effectively combat terrorism and uphold the values that define democratic societies.

Meanwhile, Mr Fukushiro strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed Japan’s steadfast support for India’s fight against terrorism. The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that in the current global scenario, friendship between India and Japan is essential for global peace, prosperity and stability.

Referring to the partnership between India and Japan in multilateral forums like QUAD, G20 and the International Solar Alliance, Mr Birla said that both countries shared common concerns and thoughts on regional and global issues. He said relations based on mutual understanding are extremely important for co-beneficial progress as well as for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Mr Birla also welcomed the Japanese proposal to provide opportunities to more than 50 thousand skilled human resources of India in various sectors in Japan. He appreciated Japan for providing more opportunities to Indian students in the country.