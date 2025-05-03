Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

India-Japan Friendship Key to Global Peace & Stability: Speaker Om Birla

May 3, 2025
India-Japan Friendship Key to Global Peace & Stability, Says LS Speaker Om Birla

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today stressed that terrorism poses a profound global challenge. He called all democratic nations to come together to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Mr Birla made these remarks during his meeting with the Japanese Parliamentary Delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. He also emphasised a collective and resolute response, grounded in mutual trust and respect for international norms, to effectively combat terrorism and uphold the values that define democratic societies.

Meanwhile, Mr Fukushiro strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed Japan’s steadfast support for India’s fight against terrorism. The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that in the current global scenario, friendship between India and Japan is essential for global peace, prosperity and stability.

Referring to the partnership between India and Japan in multilateral forums like QUAD, G20 and the International Solar Alliance, Mr Birla said that both countries shared common concerns and thoughts on regional and global issues. He said relations based on mutual understanding are extremely important for co-beneficial progress as well as for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Mr Birla also welcomed the Japanese proposal to provide opportunities to more than 50 thousand skilled human resources of India in various sectors in Japan. He appreciated Japan for providing more opportunities to Indian students in the country.

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Select Committee Holds Meeting on Income Tax Bill 2025

Apr 16, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Indian constitution upholds equality and social justice for all, says Om Birla at 150th at IPU

Apr 7, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

LS Speaker Om Birla Meets Vietnamese National Assembly President at IPU Summit in Tashkent

Apr 7, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

ECB Bans Transgender Females from Women’s Cricket Following UK Supreme Court Ruling

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

7.4 magnitude earthquake Hits Southern Chile, Tsunami Alert Issued

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NCB Busts ₹547 Cr Drug Cartel Across 4 States; Crackdown Will Be Ruthless, says Amit Shah

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s total exports rise 6 per cent to all-time high of $824.9 billion: RBI

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!