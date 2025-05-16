Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

WORLD MUST SPEAK IN ONE VOICE TO STAMP OUT ALL FORMS OF TERRORISM: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

May 16, 2025

AMN New Delhi; 15 May

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has congratulated H.E. Mr. Milton Dick on his re-election as the Speaker of House of Representatives of Australia. During a telephonic conversation with Mr. Dick today, Shri Birla said that “ I congratulate you on behalf of Parliament of India on your re-election as the Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives. My best wishes to you for your new tenure.”

On this occasion, Shri Birla thanked Mr. Dick for Australia’s solidarity with India on Events following Pahalgam terror attack. He appreciated Australia’s support to India in fight against terrorism. The world must speak in one voice to stamp out all forms of terrorism, wherever they exist, stressed Shri Birla during his conversation.

Shri Birla recalled the friendship between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia, Hon’ble Anthony Albanese and expressed confidence that India-Australia bilateral relations will further deepen during this tenure of Mr. Albanese. Shri Birla said that India looks forward to welcome Hon’ble Anthony Albanese later this year for Quad and Bilateral Summits. He also hoped that during Speakership of Mr. Dick, India – Australia parliamentary cooperation would reach new heights and the relationship between the two countries would be further strengthened, including in multilateral forums.

