Lok Sabha Speaker Leads Parliamentary Delegation to 150th IPU at Tashkent

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker, Mr Om Birla is leading a Parliamentary Delegation to 150th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), being held in Tashkent from 5 to9 April, 2025.

The Delegation comprises of Mr Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Mr Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP; Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Mr Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP; Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, MP; Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP; Mr Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP; Smt.Kiran Choudhry, MP; Smt. Lata Wankhede, MP; Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MP; Mr Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary – General, Lok Sabha and Mr P. C. Mody, Secretary – General, Rajya Sabha.

Mr Birla will address the Assembly during the High Level Segment of General Debate on the theme “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”.

Members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation will also participate in the meetings of various IPU bodies including the Governing Council, Executive Committee, Standing Committees, and various thematic panel discussions which will be held during the Assembly .

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Mr Birla will share his perspectives on issues of common interest his counterparts from other Parliaments.

During his visit to Tashkent, Mr Birla will also interact with members of Indian Community and Indian students in Uzbekistan.