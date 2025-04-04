Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Leads Parliamentary Delegation to 150th IPU at Tashkent

Apr 4, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker, Mr Om Birla is leading a Parliamentary Delegation to 150th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), being held in Tashkent from 5 to9 April, 2025.

The Delegation comprises of Mr Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Mr Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP; Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Mr Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP; Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, MP; Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP; Mr Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP; Smt.Kiran Choudhry, MP; Smt. Lata Wankhede, MP; Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MP; Mr Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary – General, Lok Sabha and Mr P. C. Mody, Secretary – General, Rajya Sabha.

Mr Birla will address the Assembly during the High Level Segment of General Debate on the theme “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”.

Members of the  Indian Parliamentary Delegation will also participate in the meetings of various IPU bodies including the Governing Council, Executive Committee, Standing Committees, and various thematic panel discussions which will be held during the Assembly .

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Mr Birla will share his perspectives on issues of common interest his counterparts from other Parliaments.

During his visit to Tashkent, Mr Birla will also interact with members of Indian Community and Indian students in Uzbekistan.

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

TMC MPs walk out from Rajya Sabha over duplicate voter ID issue, Kharge flags census delay

Apr 1, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Amit Shah

Mar 27, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Opposition parties demand appointment of Dy Speaker in Lok Sabha

Mar 27, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Muslim Personal Law Board seeks time from President of India on Waqf Bill

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

Muslim body thanks opposition parties for their role on Waqf Bill

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

وقف بل: مشاورت نے اپوزیشن پارٹیوں کا شکریہ ادا کیا

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Leads Parliamentary Delegation to 150th IPU at Tashkent

4 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!