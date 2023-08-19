इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 07:59:57      انڈین آواز
LOK SABHA SPEAKER TO INAUGURATE NINTH CPA INDIA REGION CONFERENCE AT UDAIPUR

THEME OF THE CONFERENCE IS “STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY AND GOOD GOVERNANCE IN DIGITAL AGE”

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the ninth Commonwealth Parliament Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Udaipur on Monday, 21 August, 2023.

Chief Minister, Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly C.P.Joshi; MPs, MLAs of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha; Chairperson, CPA headquarters, Mr. Ian Liddell-Grainger and other dignitaries will grace the inaugural event.

The theme of the two day Conference is “Strengthening Democracy and good governance in digital age”. During the Conference, Presiding of State Legislatures –Chairpersons, Speakers, Deputy Chairpersons, Deputy Speakers – will brainstorm on the following topics:

(i)      How to make public representatives more effective / efficient in encouraging good governance through digital empowerment; and

(ii)    Role of public representatives in strengthening the nation through democratic institutions.

The Conference will conclude on Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 with the valedictory address of Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. Governor, Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra  and other dignitaries will grace the valedictory session.

