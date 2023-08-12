Lok Sabha passes 22 bills Rajya Sabha 25 during Monsoon Session of Parliament

The Lok Sabha has registered 45 percent productivity while the Rajya Sabha 63 percent during the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded today. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, 22 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 25 by the Rajya Sabha during the session.

They include the Cinematograph ( Amendment) Bill 2023, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2023, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Minister questioned the opposition over its approach in both the Houses during the session. Mr. Joshi said the government was ready to discuss the issue of Manipur violence from day one and it had given a written consent for a discussion in both the Houses.