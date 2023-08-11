इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2023 04:10:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lok Sabha approves Central GST(Amendment) Bill, and Integrated GST(Amendment) Bill

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@sansad_tv

BY A R DAS

The Lok Sabha today passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 without discussion with a voice vote. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced these bills in the house amid din.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 while, the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to amend the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act 2017. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to define the expressions online gaming, online money gaming, and virtual digital assets. According to the provisions of the Bill, online gaming means offering of a game on the internet or an electronic network and includes money gaming. The Bill states that online money gaming means online gaming in which players pay or deposit money including virtual digital assets in expectation of winning money.

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to amend the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 to exclude online money gaming from the definition of online information and data access or retrieval services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart