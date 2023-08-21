इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2023 05:44:26      انڈین آواز
Technology can make democratic institutions more accountable: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that technology could play an important role in making democratic institutions more accountable. He said that public representatives can become more accountable by use of technology in legislatures.

Birla was addressing the inaugural session of the 9th Convention of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region as the Chief Guest at Udaipur today. The main theme of the two-day conference is “Strengthening Democracy and Good Governance in the Digital Age”. Shri Birla said that during  the journey of 75 years of democracy, people have become aware and their expectations and aspirations have also been increased.

Meeting these expectations and aspirations is a challenge. He said that in this new time a transparent system can be established by using technology. The Lok Sabha Speaker said that democratic institutions can be strengthened only with the active participation of the people. He said that today assemblies of most of the states have gone digital, in such a way, public can keep an eye on the conduct and behavior of their representatives. Birla said that we have strengthened democratic institutions in the last 75 years. The next 25 years are even more important. He exhorted Presiding Officers that after being elected as the Speaker of a House, their image should be fair.

Addressing the conference, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that digital revolution has changed the picture of India. India is ahead of many developed countries in terms of using technology to make life easier for people. In the program, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that through social media, society can be made aware and crime can be controlled. The function was also addressed by the Speaker  of Rajasthan Assembly  Dr. C.P. Joshi and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Mr. Rajendra  Rathore.

