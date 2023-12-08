इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 01:41:45      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha Speaker accepts resignation of MP who won recent Assembly polls

AMN /NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the resignation of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel as Lok Sabha MPs.

They had resigned from the membership of Lok Sabha yesterday. This was announced by  the  Speaker Thursday morning in the House.  The two leaders have  won the recent Assembly polls in  Madhya Pradesh. Besides, seven other BJP MPs have also resigned from their membership of Lok Sabha and their resignations were accepted. They are Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, Riti Pathak, Col.  Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Arun Sao and Gomti Sai.

These MPs have also won the state assembly polls.

