AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has informed the Lok Sabha that the India’s aviation sector is expected to rise three times with number of air passengers growing from the current 14.50 crore to 42 crore passengers by 2030. In reply to supplementaries, Mr Scinida said that the number of air passengers were 6 crore in 2014 and in the last nine years, the number reached 14.50 crore. He informed that so far 76 airports have been covered under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) which is a government-backed initiative to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the country. He informed that one crore 30 lakh passengers availed the benefit of this scheme for the first time. Mr Scindia also said that the airfare is competitive as compared to first AC of trains.