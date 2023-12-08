इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 01:41:38      انڈین آواز

India’s aviation sector is expected to rise three times, says Scindia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has informed the Lok Sabha that the India’s aviation sector is expected to rise three times with number of air passengers growing from the current 14.50 crore to 42 crore passengers by 2030. In reply to supplementaries, Mr Scinida said that the number of air passengers were 6 crore in 2014 and in the last nine years, the number reached 14.50 crore. He informed that so far 76 airports have been covered under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) which is a government-backed initiative to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the country.  He informed that one crore 30 lakh passengers availed the benefit of this scheme for the first time. Mr Scindia also said that the airfare is competitive as compared to first AC of trains.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart