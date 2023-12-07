इंडियन आवाज़     07 Dec 2023 09:08:20      انڈین آواز

Centre releases more funds to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for cyclone assistance

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Home Affairs Ministry to release in advance the central share of the second instalment of SDRF of 493.60 crore rupees to Andhra Pradesh and 450 crore rupees to Tamil Nadu to help the state Governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm. The center had already released the first installment of the same amount to both States.

The Prime Minister has also approved the first urban flood mitigation project of 561.29 crore rupees for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of 500 crore rupees. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management. Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years.

In a social media post, Home Minister Amit Shah said that severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He said the country is standing with affected people in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest. The Minister prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected. 

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has also left for Chennai today to assess the flood situation caused by the ‘Michaung’ Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. He will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart