Centre releases more funds to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for cyclone assistance

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Home Affairs Ministry to release in advance the central share of the second instalment of SDRF of 493.60 crore rupees to Andhra Pradesh and 450 crore rupees to Tamil Nadu to help the state Governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm. The center had already released the first installment of the same amount to both States.

The Prime Minister has also approved the first urban flood mitigation project of 561.29 crore rupees for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of 500 crore rupees. This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management. Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years.

In a social media post, Home Minister Amit Shah said that severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He said the country is standing with affected people in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest. The Minister prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has also left for Chennai today to assess the flood situation caused by the ‘Michaung’ Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. He will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government.