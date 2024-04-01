FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2024 01:41:41      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha polls: Apna Dal (K) forms PDM Nyay Morcha with Owaisi’s AIMIM, exits INDIA bloc

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) on Sunday announced that they are exiting the INDIA bloc. Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel announced a new joint front with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which will contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The two opposition parties floated the PDM Nyay Morcha, calling it a front to bring justice to Pichda (backwards), Dalits and Muslims. This is similar to PDA — an acronym for Pichda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities) — coined by the former Apna Dal (K) ally Samajwadi Party.

Pallavi Patel informed that Apna Dal (K) ceased to remain an ally of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. 

She also said that her party’s alliance with the SP does not exist anymore and blamed Akhilesh Yadav for the breakup.

Pallavi Patel along with her mother Krishna Patel, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi and leaders of other political parties held a joint press conference to announce the formation of the PDM Nyay Morcha.

Pallavi Patel also indicated that Owaisi can look after the interests of Muslims better than SP chief Yadav.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart