Lok Sabha polls: Apna Dal (K) forms PDM Nyay Morcha with Owaisi’s AIMIM, exits INDIA bloc

AMN

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) on Sunday announced that they are exiting the INDIA bloc. Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel announced a new joint front with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which will contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The two opposition parties floated the PDM Nyay Morcha, calling it a front to bring justice to Pichda (backwards), Dalits and Muslims. This is similar to PDA — an acronym for Pichda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities) — coined by the former Apna Dal (K) ally Samajwadi Party.

Pallavi Patel informed that Apna Dal (K) ceased to remain an ally of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

She also said that her party’s alliance with the SP does not exist anymore and blamed Akhilesh Yadav for the breakup.

Pallavi Patel along with her mother Krishna Patel, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi and leaders of other political parties held a joint press conference to announce the formation of the PDM Nyay Morcha.

Pallavi Patel also indicated that Owaisi can look after the interests of Muslims better than SP chief Yadav.