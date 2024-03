AMN

Senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday slammed the BJP, accusing it of not having been able to find its own party men for fielding them from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

His remarks came a day after the BJP announced its first list of six candidates for Punjab, fielding three turncoats’ Preneet Kaur, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Ravneet Singh Bittu, and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu.