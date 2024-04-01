FreeCurrencyRates.com

West Bengal: 4 Killed & Over 100 Injured in Heavy Storm Hit Jalpaiguri District

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four persons were killed and more than 100 injured after a cyclonic storm hit parts of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal yesterday. The storm in North Bengal damaged many houses and uprooted several trees in Jalpaiguri town and many areas of the neighbouring Mainaguri. The severe weather conditions also affected normal life in northeastern India. In Assam, a portion of the ceiling at Guwahati  Airport collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Flight operations were affected due to adverse weather conditions in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the incident. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, his thoughts are with those affected by the storms. Prime Minister also expressed concern over the current situation in the Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. The Prime Minister said that he has spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it.  Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that two western disturbances are likely to affect the Himalayan region till 5th of April. The IMD said, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lighting are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till 6th of April. On the other hand, states like Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will be under the effect of western disturbances till 5th of this month. 

